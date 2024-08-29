NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.30

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $12.63. NewtekOne shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 76,397 shares traded.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NewtekOne

NewtekOne Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $305.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,963.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $272,963.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane bought 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $80,652.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,917,027.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,649 shares of company stock valued at $183,352 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 27.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.