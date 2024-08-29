Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMR

Nomura Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Nomura by 997.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 102,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 70,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.