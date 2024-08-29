Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

NYSE JWN opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

