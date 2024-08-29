Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
NYSE JWN opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.85.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
