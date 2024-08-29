Nosana 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.37 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Nosana has a total market cap of $189.22 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nosana has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nosana token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003478 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nosana

Nosana’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,524 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.81263345 USD and is down -9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,634,963.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

