Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.43. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 60,819 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,183,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 217,464 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 159,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 87,252 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

