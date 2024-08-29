Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.43. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 60,819 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
