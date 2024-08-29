Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Short Interest Up 45.5% in August

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NPFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 8,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $25.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1249 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

