NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $135.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,553,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $17,273,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,553,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,914,477.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 886.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10,796.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 563,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 558,159 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 32,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 266,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

