NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 1.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $128.31 and last traded at $128.08. Approximately 119,497,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 443,459,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.46.
NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.
Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.
NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.