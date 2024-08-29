Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Evercore ISI raised Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $17.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.66. 3,697,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,307. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

