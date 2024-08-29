Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

OKTA stock traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,307. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $150,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Okta by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,465.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

