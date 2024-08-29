OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Update

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the July 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKYO

OKYO Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

About OKYO Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:OKYO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,240. OKYO Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.