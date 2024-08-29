OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Update

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the July 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKYO
OKYO Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %
About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OKYO Pharma
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.