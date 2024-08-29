Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.220-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.22-3.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 6.6 %

OLLI opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

