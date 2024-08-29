Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $37.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $45.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 9.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 238.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

