Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $145.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.83.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

ORCL opened at $137.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $380.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

