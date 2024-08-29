Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after buying an additional 257,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,248,000 after purchasing an additional 357,365 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.21. 1,342,193 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

