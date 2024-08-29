Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

