Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $318,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,534,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,547,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.08. 3,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,629. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Paycom Software by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 178,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 167,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

