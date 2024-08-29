Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $92.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.87.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Pentair Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $173,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $85.96 on Monday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.