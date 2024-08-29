Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $92.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.87.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair
Pentair Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $85.96 on Monday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pentair
Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pentair
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.