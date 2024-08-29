Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Ronald Craig Janish Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

