Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 14,110 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 15,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

