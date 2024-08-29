PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) versus LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Head to Head Review

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LENSAR and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.31%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than LENSAR.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $45.12 million 1.18 -$14.38 million ($1.58) -2.96 PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.28

This table compares LENSAR and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LENSAR has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -27.57% -36.53% -17.67% PolyPid N/A -969.85% -121.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LENSAR beats PolyPid on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.