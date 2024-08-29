Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.15 ($0.16). 588,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,911,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.30 ($0.16).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,215.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

