Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $25.60.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

