Pure Storage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,927 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,646 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 187.36, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

