Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $150.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $154.81 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.53.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

