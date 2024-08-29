Raymond James Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $350.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.68.

Shares of CRM opened at $269.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.63. The stock has a market cap of $261.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

