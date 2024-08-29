Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $67.50 to $70.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.94. 552,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,995,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.77.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.