Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGEN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $145.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 581.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average is $161.68. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

