Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.05% from the stock’s current price.

REPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $632.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.25. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Replimune Group by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

