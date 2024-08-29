Reviewing SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) & Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SR Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SR Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01% Rhinebeck Bancorp 6.21% 3.78% 0.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SR Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $26.88 million 3.49 -$10.86 million N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp $42.91 million 2.06 $4.39 million $0.43 18.60

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides direct and indirect automobile loans; non-residential commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and lines of credit; residential mortgage and construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial construction, and land development loans; and other consumer loans consist of home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers retail brokerage and advisory services; life insurance services; and invests in mutual funds, annuities, and other assets. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC.

