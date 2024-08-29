Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics 6.28% 3.31% 2.33% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -479.38% -226.57%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics and Coeptis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 174.78%. Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,441.62%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Coeptis Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $250.01 million 1.42 $132.33 million ($0.05) -129.77 Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 90.29 -$21.27 million ($0.53) -0.37

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Coeptis Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeptis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Coeptis Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company also offers its drugs for acute myeloid leukemia and acute respiratory diseases. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has co-development agreement Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

