Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

