RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $310.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.79.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RH

Insider Activity at RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RH by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RH by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $267.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $388.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.