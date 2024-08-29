RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,651,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,380,044 over the last ninety days. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

