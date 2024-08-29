Robert W. Baird Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $315.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $258.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.63. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

