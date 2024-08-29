Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $660.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $550.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

