Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires Shares of 180 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $248.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.27. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.04. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.