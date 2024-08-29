Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVW opened at $92.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

