Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $49,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $352.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.93 and its 200-day moving average is $315.92. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $355.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

