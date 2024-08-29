Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $60,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

