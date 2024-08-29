Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMHI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,065,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JMHI opened at $50.58 on Thursday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76.

About JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

