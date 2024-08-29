Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $138.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average is $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

