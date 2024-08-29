Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.4% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.5% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 406.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 31.8% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.