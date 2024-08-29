Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 199 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 797,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,790,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 222,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $140.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

