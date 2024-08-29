Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 310 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $827,370,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.