Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $185.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $187.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

