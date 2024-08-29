Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 623 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 242.8% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 184,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 130,606 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 45,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

