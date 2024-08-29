Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 850 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 546,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 449,423 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

