Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 94 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Hershey were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Hershey by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Hershey by 78,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

Hershey stock opened at $191.63 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.19.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Hershey Company Profile



The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

