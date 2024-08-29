Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes $45,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

